Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 208,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,354. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

