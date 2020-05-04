Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 951,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

