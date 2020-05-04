Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $35.08 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 269,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,076,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares during the period. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.71. 96,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,692. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $99.51 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.99.

