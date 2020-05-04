Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.73 Million in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $601,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

