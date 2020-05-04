Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $8.16 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 395,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

