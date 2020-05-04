Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.76. 666,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,374. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

