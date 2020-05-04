Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.92. 1,272,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

