Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 160,110 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. 9,863,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,572,880. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.