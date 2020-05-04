Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,407 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

NFLX traded up $12.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.15. 7,792,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,553,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.50. The company has a market cap of $188.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

