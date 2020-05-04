Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,312,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.