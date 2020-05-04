Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $18.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.12 billion and the highest is $18.75 billion. Wells Fargo & Co posted sales of $21.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year sales of $73.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.95 billion to $74.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.28 billion to $78.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.