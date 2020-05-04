Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,802 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 16.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 0.87% of Yum China worth $140,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $45.63. 2,834,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,828. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

