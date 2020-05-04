Zacks: EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. EHang’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EHang an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get EHang alerts:

EH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:EH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,002. EHang has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.42 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EHang (EH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.