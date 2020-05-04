Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BCSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.22. 213,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $499.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,202.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,680.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

