Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

DQ has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE DQ traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 99,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $537.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

