Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Buy

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 151,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 271,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 169,145 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.