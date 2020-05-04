Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to “Buy”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADVM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $13.73. 1,577,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,950. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.11. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $16.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,057,000. Kam Lawrence bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,578,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 533,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

