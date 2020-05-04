Zacks: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Given $42.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 7 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPNT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

