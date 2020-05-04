Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after purchasing an additional 127,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.07. 1,353,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.