-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 1,823,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

