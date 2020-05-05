-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). Veru reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Veru by 358.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Veru by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 96,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 1,080,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,694. The company has a market cap of $210.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

