$0.42 EPS Expected for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Re/Max reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Re/Max stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 130,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Re/Max news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth $2,247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

