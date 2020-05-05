$0.60 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of WAL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. 651,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 35,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

