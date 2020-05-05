0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.34 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, 0x has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002290 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Tokenomy, Zebpay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). 0x has a total market capitalization of $134.50 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02301238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00188293 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,985,067 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Liqui, AirSwap, OKEx, GOPAX, BitBay, WazirX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Upbit, Iquant, Huobi, DDEX, Poloniex, Crex24, Bittrex, Bithumb, BitMart, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, ABCC, Hotbit, Coinone, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Cobinhood, Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Gatecoin, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitbns, IDEX, Tokenomy, Bilaxy and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

