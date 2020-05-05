1,137 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.87. 3,991,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,391. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

