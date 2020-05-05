233 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of BA traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,614,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $286.30. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

