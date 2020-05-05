34,109 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,830,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.