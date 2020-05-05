3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman Sells 7,894 Shares

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. FMR LLC boosted its position in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.