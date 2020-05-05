3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Trimmed by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

MMM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.40. 2,210,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,415. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.