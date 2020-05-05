3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lessened by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,810. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.40. 2,228,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

