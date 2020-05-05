55I LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.09. 977,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

