55I LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,082 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

