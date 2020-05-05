55I LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

55I LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 480.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,088,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,853,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

