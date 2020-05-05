55I LLC Has $21.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.3% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,555,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,871,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,694,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,106. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

