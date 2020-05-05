55I LLC Has $638,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 269.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 42,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000.

IJR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

