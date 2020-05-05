55I LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,013,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,512. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

