55I LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

55I LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,137 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $66.80. 2,595,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

