56,568 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,567,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

