AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.86. 6,826,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

