Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s 4th Largest Position

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,937.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,180 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.7% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $492,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $2,605,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $353,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,262.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,615,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,453,000 after buying an additional 1,567,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,451,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,998,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

