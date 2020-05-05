Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $12.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.76. 5,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,590. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $106.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,200 shares of company stock worth $2,839,234. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

