AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

