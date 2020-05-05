Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) is Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,178 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 9.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. 9,177,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

