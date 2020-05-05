Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,000.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Cfra increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com stock traded up $29.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,315.99. 4,852,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

