Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $230.91. 2,032,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

