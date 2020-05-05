Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $259.00 at Cfra

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $223.00 to $259.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

