Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 26.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 94,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

