Analysts Set SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT at $4.25

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 852,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,151. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $88.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.85.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

