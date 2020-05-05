Atlantica Yield (AY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Yield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. 322,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

