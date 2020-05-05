Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 439,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,746. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,805.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

